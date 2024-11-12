advertisement
Fox Lake police investigating fatal crash in Spring Grove

Posted November 12, 2024 1:00 pm
Daily Herad report

Fox Lake police are investigating a fatal crash in which an 18-year-old motorcyclist from Indian Creek was killed Sunday in Spring Grove.

At 6:12 p.m., police responded to the 1000 block of Wilmot Road for a two-vehicle crash involving a Suzuki motorcycle and a Dodge van.

Upon arrival, officers found both vehicles with heavy damage.

The 18-year-old rider had been thrown from the motorcycle and landed in the grass on the side of the roadway. He sustained critical injuries and was taken to Northwestern McHenry Hospital, where he later succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced dead, authorities said.

The driver of the van, a 41-year-old woman from Lake Villa, was treated by paramedics for minor injuries and taken to Northwestern McHenry Hospital.

A preliminary investigation shows the motorcycle was traveling southbound on Wilmot Road, cresting a hill. The van was traveling northbound on Wilmot Road turning west into a driveway. The motorcycle struck the front passenger corner of the van, authorities said.

Neither driver was suspected of being impaired at the scene.

The crash remains under investigation by the Fox Lake Police Department with the assistance of the Lake County Major Crash Assistance Team and the McHenry County Coroner’s Office.

