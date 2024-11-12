Ex-boyfriend charged with concealing death of Mount Prospect woman found in Busse Woods

Juan Pio Toto

The ex-boyfriend of a Mount Prospect woman who was found dead in Busse Woods Forest Preserve over the weekend has been charged with concealing her death.

Juan Pio Toto, 26, is charged with felony concealment of a death, authorities said Tuesday.

Atalia Pucheta Martinez, 23, was reported missing Saturday. Soon after, the Cook County sheriff’s office and the Cook County Forest Preserve police conducted a death investigation at the Busse Woods Forest Preserve where Pucheta Martinez’s body was discovered Saturday morning.

Mount Prospect police interviewed Pucheta Martinez’s ex-boyfriend, Pio Toto. He told police the two had an altercation in the parking lot outside of their apartment when she hit her head the morning she was reported missing.

Pio Toto told detectives he placed her body in the backseat of his vehicle, drove her to a wooded area and left her body.

Pio Toto was granted pretrial release, but was placed on electronic monitoring and was told not to leave the state nor contact the victim’s family.

His next court appearance is Dec. 6, 2024, at the Rolling Meadows courthouse.

Pucheta Martinez’s cause and manner of death are still pending, following an autopsy by the Cook County medical examiner’s office.