News

Who would benefit from extension of south Mount Prospect TIF?

Posted November 11, 2024 3:04 pm
Steve Zalusky
 

Mount Prospect is looking into extending its TIF district on the south side of town.

The village board last week voted to have the Joint Review Board, which consists of the taxing bodies within the TIF, meet at 3:45 p.m. Dec. 2. The village board set a public hearing for 7 p.m. Jan. 7.

The village’s community development director, Jason Shallcross, said the village recently annexed the area south of Oakton Street near I-90.

“That area needs support,” he said. “It is critically lacking very basic infrastructure.”

It is especially lacking in water to service local businesses, including auto sales and repair shops.

Businesses are not able to use the water coming out of their wells.

“Vehicles are actually trucking in water to clean the vehicles daily,” he said. “Employees can’t even drink it. They bring in bottles of water.”

The plan is to bring in water mains along Oakton Street.

Shallcross said notices have been sent to more than 6,300 taxpayers within 750 feet of the area.

Mayor Paul Hoefert said expanding the TIF makes sense because of the annexed property.

“South Mount Prospect is a land of opportunity,” Hoefert said. “It provides plenty of opportunity to help the entire village by new businesses coming in and existing businesses growing.”

The area includes property containing ComEd right of way.

“That ComEd right of way area has really become a highway for power, which supports data center projects,” Shallcross added.

