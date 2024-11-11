How Argonne, Fermilab will use federal energy conservation grants

An aerial view of Argonne National Laboratory. Courtesy of Argonne National Laboratory

It may have an uninspiring name, but Building 201 is one of the more remarkable structures on the Argonne National Laboratory campus.

The futuristic, semicircular building and another gleaming landmark, the glass-clad Thompson Center in Chicago, were both designed by the same architect: Helmut Jahn.

“When we look back on some of the information on Building 201 at Argonne, it was designed as a sustainability type of project even back then,” said Michael Finder, director of Argonne's project management organization.

“That building is one of our main showcase buildings on campus,” said Karyn Andersen, Argonne’s sustainability program manager, of the Helmut Jahn-designed structure. Courtesy of Argonne National Laboratory

Argonne, a research powerhouse in DuPage County, plans to make the 1980s-era building more energy efficient and reduce its carbon footprint with the help of federal dollars. The U.S. Department of Energy last month announced nearly $150 million in funding for dozens of energy conservation and clean energy projects at federal facilities, including Argonne and Fermilab.

“We really want to walk the talk, so it’s very important to us to be able to show that our operations are sustainable and good for the environment, just like our sciences,” said Karyn Andersen, Argonne’s sustainability program manager.

The funds also will support the Fermilab Resilience and Efficiency Project, an initiative that works toward achieving net-zero facilities at the Batavia-based lab by implementing energy conservation measures across 23 buildings and developing renewable energy generation, Sustainability Manager Catherine Hurley said.

“As a leading research institution, Fermilab recognizes our responsibility to the planet extends beyond our scientific discoveries,” said Hurley. “As large consumers of energy and resources, we have a unique opportunity — and obligation — to incorporate sustainability into everything we do.”

Walking the talk

At Argonne, Building 201, a polished aluminum and glass structure, houses a Department of Energy site office. The interior concept was designed so that 65% of the building can be naturally lit.

Argonne envisioned the building as a “pilot demonstration project for the passive solar energy use, future use of solar collectors and energy conscious design in general,” Finder said. “So it's kind of a good feeling that we’re reinforcing that original concept with this grant, and some of the improvements that we’re making.”

The project involves replacing window seals, installing new low-emissivity glass and updating skylights, according to the grant announcement.

Argonne also is retrofitting the building louvers that were part of the aesthetic and part of the design with solar panels that weren’t installed in the original construction of the building, Andersen said.

In addition, the funding will support a campuswide feasibility study on transitioning to electrification for heating. That means taking a broad look at how Argonne could move buildings away from natural gas steam heating into an electrified alternative, Andersen explained.

That could include heat pumps, electric boilers, geothermal — “basically, we’re looking to reduce our usage of natural gas-derived steam,” Andersen said.

As part of Argonne’s efforts to work toward net-zero carbon emission goals, “we need to reduce our reliance on natural gas to reduce our greenhouse gas emissions overall,” Andersen said.

“So that's one of our primary areas of focus, because most of our heating needs on campus are done through steam,” Andersen said.

A ‘test bed’

The project at Fermilab intends to upgrade high-efficiency lighting, mechanical and electrical systems, as well as construct an on-site solar photovoltaic system with a battery energy storage system and microgrid to provide carbon pollution-free electricity and “enhance resilience,” the grant announcement says.

Fermilab has been tracking sustainability progress since 2010 and increased focus on the net-zero transition in the last four years, Hurley said.

“We are building net-zero design into all aspects of the laboratory including major renovations, new construction projects and our operational processes,” she said.

The Fermilab Welcome and Access Center will be located near Fermilab’s main entrance on Pine Street in Batavia, as shown in this rendering. Courtesy of Fermilab

Construction on the Fermilab Welcome and Access Center is underway and will be the lab’s first building designed to be all-electric, enabling net zero in the future, according to Hurley.

The center will have high-efficiency heating and cooling systems. An extensive green roof system and earthen berm will blend the building into the surrounding prairie landscape.

“As a DOE national laboratory, Fermi National Accelerator Laboratory is part of a large movement to demonstrate how to achieve net-zero carbon emissions and accelerate the clean energy transition,” Hurley said.

“Our campus, with a variety of building types including office, fabrication, and even housing, provides a test bed for showcasing how net-zero can be achieved. We want to be a leader in DOE’s net-zero transition and serve as a model for other organizations and communities,” she added.

Wilson Hall, right, and the Integrated Engineering Research Center at Fermi National Accelerator Laboratory in Batavia. Courtesy of Fermilab/Ryan Postel