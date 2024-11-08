Man charged in fatal Wheaton crash near county headquarters
A DuPage County man has been charged with reckless homicide in connection with a fatal crash this week in Wheaton near the county government complex.
County Farm Road was closed between Manchester and Jewell roads for several hours on Wednesday due to the crash.
Ryan D. Devine, 43, is accused of speeding and driving through a red light southbound and hitting a vehicle that was turning left, according to court records. The victim has been identified as Marcile Wagner, records show.
Police reopened the road by around 5:30 p.m. Wednesday.
