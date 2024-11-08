advertisement
Home
News
Sports
Suburban Business
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Opinion
Classifieds
Obituaries
Shopping
Newspaper Services
Crime

Man charged with stabbing another in road rage incident

Posted November 08, 2024 4:22 pm
Susan Sarkauskas
 

A man accused of stabbing another man in a road rage incident Tuesday in Addison has been charged with aggravated battery.

Irving Garcia-Zepeda, 29, of the 1200 block of Hampton Lane in Roselle, was released pretrial on Thursday by a DuPage County judge.

Addison police say they responded at 9:36 a.m. to the area of Lake Street and Bruce Avenue for a report of a stabbing. Elmhurst police were with Garcia-Zepeda and the victim in the 600 block of West Lake in Elmhurst.

According to a petition for detention prosecutors filed, it began when the victim cut Garcia-Zepeda off in traffic, and the two then. At a red light, the victim got out of his car and approached Garcia-Zepeda, who then got out of his car.

Another driver reported seeing the two fighting on the ground and driving away.

The victim’s vehicle then hit Garcia-Zepeda’s three times, ending in the parking lot of an auto repair shop.

The victim suffered a punctured lung and damage to his vocal cords, according to the petition.

Garcia-Zepeda suffered a pepper spray injury, according to the petition.

0 Article Comments
Article Categories
Addison Communities Crime Elmhurst News
Article Comments
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the "flag" link in the lower-right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
Back To Top
About Us
Staff
Quick Links
Advertising
Services
Copyright © 2024 Paddock Publications, Inc., P.O. Box 280, Arlington Heights, IL 60006
Paddock Publications, Inc. is an Employee-Owned Company