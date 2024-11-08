Man charged with stabbing another in road rage incident

A man accused of stabbing another man in a road rage incident Tuesday in Addison has been charged with aggravated battery.

Irving Garcia-Zepeda, 29, of the 1200 block of Hampton Lane in Roselle, was released pretrial on Thursday by a DuPage County judge.

Addison police say they responded at 9:36 a.m. to the area of Lake Street and Bruce Avenue for a report of a stabbing. Elmhurst police were with Garcia-Zepeda and the victim in the 600 block of West Lake in Elmhurst.

According to a petition for detention prosecutors filed, it began when the victim cut Garcia-Zepeda off in traffic, and the two then. At a red light, the victim got out of his car and approached Garcia-Zepeda, who then got out of his car.

Another driver reported seeing the two fighting on the ground and driving away.

The victim’s vehicle then hit Garcia-Zepeda’s three times, ending in the parking lot of an auto repair shop.

The victim suffered a punctured lung and damage to his vocal cords, according to the petition.

Garcia-Zepeda suffered a pepper spray injury, according to the petition.