Schaumburg plan commission rejects plan to convert single-family house into senior group home

Paul Valade/pvalade@dailyherald.com The ranch home at 1321 Elm Drive in Schaumburg has been proposed as a senior group home.

Developers of a proposal to convert a single-family house in Schaumburg into a senior group home presented additional information to the village’s plan commission Thursday, but will still head to the village board Dec. 10 with a recommendation to deny.

Thursday’s plan commission vote on Schaumburg-based Savannah Senior Living’s proposal for 1321 Elm Drive was 5-2 with two absences, while the original recommendation was 8-0 to deny with one absence.

The village board never voted on the original recommendation as the company’s request to present new information to the plan commission was received first.

While the original proposal was to serve a maximum of seven senior residents in the home, it was revised to a maximum of six before Thursday’s presentation.

According to Savannah’s proposal, the existing ranch home has four bedrooms and two full bathrooms. Caregivers would work in eight-hour shifts and not reside at the house.

Schaumburg’s planning staff has recommended approval. The village has four group homes located in single-family houses already, though Savannah’s would be the first for the care of senior residents.