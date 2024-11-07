Santa’s here!: The big guy settles in for his annual visit to Woodfield

Brian Hill/bhill@dailyherald.com Santa waves to the crowd as he arrives during his annual parade Thursday at the Woodfield Mall in Schaumburg.

Brian Hill/bhill@dailyherald.com The Conant High School band leads Santa as he arrives for his annual visit Thursday at the Woodfield Mall in Schaumburg.

Brian Hill/bhill@dailyherald.com The Conant High School band treats guests to festive tunes as Santa arrives for his annual parade Thursday at the Woodfield Mall in Schaumburg.

Brian Hill/bhill@dailyherald.com Santa waves to his fans as he arrives Thursday at the Woodfield Mall in Schaumburg.

Brian Hill/bhill@dailyherald.com Good girls and boys gather to meet Santa Thursday at the Woodfield Mall in Schaumburg.

Brian Hill/bhill@dailyherald.com Santa waves to the crowd after his annual parade Thursday at the Woodfield Mall in Schaumburg.