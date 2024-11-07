advertisement
Home
News
Sports
Suburban Business
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Opinion
Classifieds
Obituaries
Shopping
Newspaper Services
News

Santa’s here!: The big guy settles in for his annual visit to Woodfield

Posted November 07, 2024 8:07 pm
By
  The Conant High School band leads Santa as he arrives for his annual visit Thursday at the Woodfield Mall in Schaumburg. Brian Hill/bhill@dailyherald.com
  The Conant High School band treats guests to festive tunes as Santa arrives for his annual parade Thursday at the Woodfield Mall in Schaumburg. Brian Hill/bhill@dailyherald.com
  Santa waves to his fans as he arrives Thursday at the Woodfield Mall in Schaumburg. Brian Hill/bhill@dailyherald.com
  Good girls and boys gather to meet Santa Thursday at the Woodfield Mall in Schaumburg. Brian Hill/bhill@dailyherald.com
  Santa waves to the crowd after his annual parade Thursday at the Woodfield Mall in Schaumburg. Brian Hill/bhill@dailyherald.com
  Guests take pictures of Santa as he arrives Thursday at the Woodfield Mall. Brian Hill/bhill@dailyherald.com
0 Article Comments
Article Categories
Communities High Schools James B. Conant High School News Schaumburg
Article Comments
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the "flag" link in the lower-right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
Back To Top
About Us
Staff
Quick Links
Advertising
Services
Copyright © 2024 Paddock Publications, Inc., P.O. Box 280, Arlington Heights, IL 60006
Paddock Publications, Inc. is an Employee-Owned Company