Rosemont Target reopens three weeks after suspected arson

The Rosemont Target reopened Thursday — three weeks after a fire that’s been labeled an arson by authorities.

The store at 7000 Mannheim Road — across the street from the Allstate Arena — returned to its normal daily business hours of 8 a.m. to 10 p.m., officials announced.

The in-store CVS pharmacy, optical department and Starbucks café also are open, and order pick up and drive up services are available.

Fencing was installed around the store’s entrance while crews worked for weeks to clean up and restock the big box, which lost at least $1.5 million worth of merchandise in the blaze, according to an early estimate.

The fire originated in the diaper aisle just before noon Thursday, Oct. 17, but extended to most of the store and caused extensive fire, water and smoke damage, officials said. No major injuries were reported.

Denny Ellis, 56, of Nevada, was charged with aggravated arson on Oct. 20 — a day after his vehicle was spotted through the use of license plate reading cameras in Elk Grove Village, police said.

Denny Ellis

He remains in custody following an initial court appearance, and is due back in court Nov. 15.