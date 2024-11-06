Schaumburg trustees to review $1.47 million renovation plan for temporary village hall

Brian Hill/bhill@dailyherald.com The building at 1000 Woodfield Road in Schaumburg will be used as a temporary village hall while the permanent one is being rebuilt from mid-2025 to late 2026. The office building then will be demolished and its site used for a new police station.

Schaumburg’s engineering and public works committee will meet at the newly acquired temporary village hall Thursday night to review a proposed $1.47 million contract to prepare the building for municipal use.

The pending agreement with construction manager Camosy Inc. of Zion would include about $300,000 in equipment that would later be moved to the new permanent village hall when operations return to 101 Schaumburg Court at the end of 2026.

The 204,000-square-foot office building at 1000 Woodfield Road recently was purchased for $5.45 million to serve as the temporary village hall beginning next spring. Once the new village hall is complete, the temporary facility will be razed to serve as the site of Schaumburg’s next police headquarters.

The committee’s Thursday recommendation on the contract with Camosy is expected to be considered by the full village board for final approval on Tuesday, Nov. 12.

A goal of the project is to minimize the work done on a building that will be used for only 18 months. But necessary improvements include security cameras inside and out, door access controls, a dais and seating relocation for the board room, IT infrastructure and other technology, new public counters for the finance and community development departments, interior signs, and minor fire protection modifications.

A number of basic maintenance issues also need to be addressed, including ceiling and floor repairs, demolition of areas damaged by previous roof leaks, minor plumbing repairs, and some limited patching and painting of damaged interior walls.

Village board members last year accepted a consultant’s study concluding that the now 51-year-old Robert O. Atcher Municipal Center on Schaumburg Court and the 49-year-old Martin J. Conroy Police Center at 1000 W. Schaumburg Road had exceeded their practical usefulness and maintenance for present-day operations.

Since then, officials have been engaged in planning to replace first the village hall and then the police station.

Trustees recently approved a schematic design for a new two-story village hall on the same footprint as the current single-story one. Demolition of the existing building is anticipated in May with construction on the site to begin in July.

Williams Architects was hired to design both new village buildings. The plans cost $1.8 million for village hall and $3.7 million for the police station.

Construction management services for the two projects were previously contracted with Camosy for $157,104 altogether.