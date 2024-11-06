Schaumburg police investigating body found near pond

A man was found dead Wednesday morning near 900 E. Higgins Road.

The Cook County medical examiner’s officer identified the man as 61-year-old Andrew Young. A hometown was not listed on the medical examiner’s evening ledger.

Officers arrived at the scene at 11:30 a.m. after responding to a call for a well-being check and determined Young was deceased, according to police officials.

Young was found laying by the pond east of the building. Officers found no signs of trauma or foul play, according to police officials.