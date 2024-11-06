County Farm Road closed near county headquarters due to crash

PlaceholderImage of ambulance for breaking news stories N/A

County Farm Road in Wheaton is closed between Manchester and Jewell roads while Wheaton police investigate a crash.

They say it happened near the DuPage County government complex, and somebody suffered serious injuries.

Southbound County Farm is being diverted to Winfield Road, then to Roosevelt Road. Northbound County Farm is being diverted west on Manchester to Winfield, then north to Geneva Road.

The east side of the government complex remains open. The west side is accessible from County Farm and Jewell to authorized vehicles.

The closure is expected to last several hours.