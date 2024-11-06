Wheeling car wreck leaves one person critically hurt

A Vernon Hills man was critically injured Wednesday morning when his broken-down car was struck by another auto on Lake-Cook Road in Wheeling, police said.

The accident occurred about 9:25 a.m. on the eastbound side of Lake-Cook Road, just west of Milwaukee Avenue, Deputy Police Chief Michael Conway said. The Vernon Hill man’s 2008 Smart Fortwo was stopped in the center lane and was rear-ended by a 2022 Audi Q5, Conway said.

The 49-year-old man was taken by ambulance to Advocate Condell Medical Center in Libertyville.

Traffic on the eastbound side of Lake-Cook Road was shut down for 10 or 15 minutes after the crash, Conway said. Eastbound traffic remained limited to one lane as of early Wednesday afternoon.