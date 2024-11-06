Renovations begin for New Hyatt Centric Rosemont Hotel Near Chicago

Bradford Allen has begun work converting the Hyatt Rosemont Chicago/O’Hare hotel into the future Hyatt Centric Rosemont near O’Hare International Airport and Rivers Casino. The new lifestyle hotel is expected to open next spring. Courtesy of Bradford Allen

A $25 million renovation of Hyatt Rosemont Chicago/O’Hare hotel has begun aimed at transforming it into a Hyatt Centric full-service lifestyle hotel.

Located at 6350 N. River Road, the future Hyatt Centric Rosemont is across the street from Rivers Casino and less than 2 miles from the Rosemont Theatre performance venue and O’Hare International Airport.

The O’Hare submarket has few options for lifestyle hotels, which combine the design and service of a boutique hotel with the benefits of big chains, according to Bradford Allen Hospitality.

“This hotel checks all the boxes for us as a core brand in a prime, high-density location with experience-driven venues,” said Aghfar Arun, director of Bradford Allen Hospitality. “It also offered us the opportunity to add value through upgrades, in this case by renovating and reflagging it as a Hyatt Centric. The result will be a new, exceptional lifestyle hotel option in the O’Hare submarket.”

The extensive renovations entail a full gut rehab of the property, which will result in 206 completely remodeled guest rooms, 12,000 square feet of modernized meeting space, an improved fitness center and a ballroom with capacity for up to 500 people.

In addition, what once was an American eatery with seasonal terrace will be transformed into Cima, an upscale, beverage-forward destination restaurant with outdoor seating. Maverick Hotels & Restaurants will continue to oversee operations of the property as the management company.

“Our staff is excellent, and we want to do everything we can to retain them through this change,” Arun said. “We will support our employees throughout renovations, ensuring the experienced, dedicated staff is in place and ready to go as soon as the hotel opens next spring.”

Hyatt Centric is an emerging lifestyle, full-service hotel concept that combines the attentive service and personalized design of smaller boutiques with the conveniences large chains offer in prime destinations. Hyatt Centric now counts 64 hotels across 59 cities. The concept, which usually averages about 200 rooms per location, aims to appeal to upscale, cosmopolitan guests while also being customizable enough to fit a variety of development sites in attractive locations, according to a press release.

Since launching its hospitality platform in 2022, Bradford Allen has acquired six hotels. In addition to Rosemont, the firm owns hotel assets in the Glendale Sports and Entertainment District in Glendale, Arizona; Long Island, New York, near the Hamptons; and Iowa City, Iowa, near the University of Iowa campus.

Bradford Allen Hospitality is a specialized hotel ownership platform, investing in premium hotel product, and is a wholly owned subsidiary of Chicago-based Bradford Allen, a commercial real estate and investment services firm. For more information, visit bradfordallen.com.