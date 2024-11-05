Who had the area’s top performances in the first round of the IHSA football playoffs?

Joe Lewnard/jlewnard@dailyherald.com Maine South quarterback Jameson Purcell throws a pass during the Hawks’ first-round win over Naperville North.

With the first round of the IHSA football playoffs in the books, it’s once again time for the High Five to look at the top performances from the weekend.

Limiting the list to five is a chore, so we’re cheating a bit with a couple co-performances. To be honest, we could jam the whole thing with quarterbacks, but we’re still trying to spread the wealth among different positions.

As promised, we’ll start seeing more repeat honorees from the list of players selected during the regular season.

5. St. Charles North’s Ethan Plumb, QB, and Keaton Reinke, WR

We’re starting with a cheat because it’s too difficult separating the North Stars’ powerhouses after Friday’s 49-14 victory over Rolling Meadows.

Plumb outdid his performance from the week before, when he had 5 touchdowns, by throwing 7 touchdown passes. The senior completed 20 of 25 passes for 363 yards.

Reinke, a junior, snagged 9 catches for 210 yards and 3 touchdowns.

4. Joe Pettit and James Bucholz, OL, Geneva

Let’s cheat some more by going with the Vikings’ guard tandem.

Geneva didn’t have a massive amount of yardage in a 49-7 win over Amundson, but it also wasn’t necessary. Everyone got in on the action, led by receiver Talyn Taylor’s 3 touchdown catches, behind an awesome effort from an experienced offensive line.

While the entire unit with four returning starters deserves credit, Pettit and Bucholz — both senior three-year starters — get the nod here after the Vikings piled up 250 passing yards and 60 rushing yards.

3. Zion Vines-Peterson, DB, Warren

The Blue Devils, the 27th seed in Class 8A, needed every ounce of effort from Vines-Peterson and the defense to upset No. 9 Palatine.

The junior snared an interception in the end zone in the waning seconds to preserve a 31-24 victory. Vines-Peterson actually had 4 interceptions in the game, but three were nullified by penalties.

Vines-Peterson tallied 8 solo tackles and 2 assists. He also had a second interception.

2. Nick Peipert, QB, Barrington

As mentioned earlier, this week’s entire list could be filled with quarterbacks.

Peipert completed his first 18 passes in a 66-13 win over South Elgin, finishing 20 of 23 for 373 yards and 3 touchdowns.

It was a fitting bookend from the season opener when the senior completed all 10 of his pass attempts in a 64-21 win over the Storm.

1. Jameson Purcell, QB, Maine South

In a week of incredible quarterback performances, Purcell tops the list.

The Hawks pulled out a 49-42 victory over Naperville North after building a 49-28 third-quarter advantage.

Purcell, a sophomore who already boasts double-digit scholarship offers, completed 39 of 52 passes for 513 yards and 6 touchdowns.

Receiver Joey Naughton was the top target with 12 catches for 193 yards and 2 scores.