Mount Prospect agreement with feed producer stipulates hours, odor levels

Steve Zalusky/szalusky@dailyherald.com Protesters recently gathered outside Prestige Feed Products in Mount Prospect. The residents have complained about odor escaping the animal feed producer's plant into their neighborhoods.

Mount Prospect has released its “confidential interim agreement” with Prestige Feed Products, a company that has come under fire from the village and residents for odor issues.

The agreement was released following a public records request.

The agreement limits hours of operation for the animal feed producer located at 431 Lakeview Court to between 6 p.m. and 6 a.m. daily and places limits on odors generated by Prestige.

The company is granted 30-minute warmup and cooldown periods and allowed to operate all week.

It can run equipment for repairs or testing with reasonable advance notice to Mount Prospect and Des Plaines, which joined the complaint because residents of a nearby Des Plaines neighborhood have complained about smells emitted by the plant as well.

The agreement establishes an odor-monitoring protocol requiring the plant to shut down if odors exceed a certain threshold monitored by a third-party agency.

Readings will be taken by Fehr Graham Engineering and Environmental using a scentometer at 15 designated locations.

The locations range from Prestige’s facility to area businesses and residences. Streets include Feehanville Drive, Business Center Drive, Lowden Lane and Mitchell Lane in Mount Prospect. Also included are Dorsey Lane, Middleton Lane, Mark Avenue, Kylemore Drive and Central Road in Des Plaines.

This agreement was put in place ahead of an anticipated trial involving the two villages and the company. Prestige is hoping to prevent Mount Prospect from forcing it to shutter.