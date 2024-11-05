Two men charged with attempted murder in September attack in Mount Prospect

Harley J. Babcock

Two suburban men are facing attempted murder charges following an investigation into the shooting and stabbing of another man in September in Mount Prospect.

Mount Prospect police arrested 21-year-old Harley Babcock, of Des Plaines, Oct. 29 and 20-year-old Elgin resident Kyle Surz the next day in connection with the Sept. 1 attack on a 33-year-old man at the Mount Prospect RecPlex.

Police said the victim sustained a gunshot wound and multiple stab wounds after a confrontation with Babcock and Surz at an outdoor barbecue that day. According to police, Babcock was the shooter and Surz cut the victim during the attack.

Kyle Surz

The victim was transported to Advocate Lutheran General Hospital after the attack and treated for wounds that were not considered life-threatening.

Both men were denied pretrial release at a court hearing Friday.

Babcock is due back in court Nov. 6 in Rolling Meadows, while Surz is due back in court Nov. 26, also in Rolling Meadows.