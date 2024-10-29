Who had the top prep football performances in Week 9?

Joe Lewnard/jlewnard@dailyherald.com Libertyville’s Stevan Gavric turns upfield on his way to scoring a touchdown during Friday’s win over Warren.

As we bid farewell to the area teams that didn’t qualify for the playoffs, the High Five marches on.

The final week of the regular season featured another batch of tremendous performances on offense, defense and special teams.

We’ll keep the High Five honors going in the playoffs, where we’re bound to see repeat honorees from the regular season.

5. Mckade Naus, LB, Burlington Central

The Rockets head into the playoffs for the first time since 2014 with a big burst of momentum after Friday’s 31-7 win over Huntley.

Naus was one of the many defensive players who excelled. The senior had 7 tackles, including one for loss. He added a fumble recovery and blocked a punt.

Not to be left out, Tyler McGladdery forced a fumble while Parker Auxier recovered two fumbles and snared an interception.

4. Lucas Fears, QB, Westmont

The Sentinels ended their season on a high note with a 44-28 win over Walther Christian. Leading the way, as always, was Fears.

The senior, a four-year starter, accounted for 5 touchdowns and four 2-point conversions. Fears rushed for 256 yards on 17 carries and completed his only pass for a 56-yard touchdown.

On defense, Fears notched a team-high 9 tackles including three for loss.

3. Tony Balanganayi, OL Palatine

This is actually a group award with fellow linemen Frank Stark, Parker Brault, Nikko Jones, Evan Downer, Jacari Travis and Pirates fullback Jaylen Williams.

We’re noting left tackle Tony Balanganayi as a shoutout for the junior’s double-digit scholarship offers that include Miami, Iowa State and Illinois.

Palatine put on a rushing clinic in Friday’s 30-24 win over Barrington, piling up 190 yards on a whopping 38 carries. The effort was highlighted by a 12-play, 89-yard drive — all on run plays — capped by a touchdown for a 21-0 lead just before halftime.

2. Stevan Gavric, WR, Libertyville

Quarterback Quinn Schambow, seen here after Week 2, threw for 373 yards and 5 touchdowns in a 35-28 win over Warren.

Gavric, a senior committed to Illinois State, was the prime threat with 5 catches for 155 yards and touchdowns of 73 and 55 yards.

1. Brady Palmer, QB, St. Francis

Palmer was a picture of perseverance during a stunning 39-36 victory over defending state champion Nazareth. He had modest numbers of 194 passing yards on 15-of-30 passing and overcame a first-quarter injury suffered on a hit out of bounds.

But Palmer came back to throw 4 touchdowns passes including the game-winner to Zach Washington, who had 5 catches for 94 yards and 2 scores, with about four minutes left in the game.

Palmer also had 6 carries for 33 yards and tallied a 2-point conversion.