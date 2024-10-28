advertisement
Chipotle Mexican Grill opening Schaumburg location with drive-through Chipotlane Thursday

Posted October 28, 2024 6:02 pm
Daily Herald report

Chipotle Mexican Grill will open a new location in Schaumburg Thursday featuring the brand’s drive-through Chipotlane allowing customers to pick up digital orders from their vehicles.

The new restaurant at 1100 N. Meacham Road also will serve the new menu item of Chipotle’s Mexican-inspired smoked brisket for a limited time.

The location will be open from 10:45 a.m. to 10 p.m. daily.

