Chipotle Mexican Grill opening Schaumburg location with drive-through Chipotlane Thursday
Chipotle Mexican Grill will open a new location in Schaumburg Thursday featuring the brand’s drive-through Chipotlane allowing customers to pick up digital orders from their vehicles.
The new restaurant at 1100 N. Meacham Road also will serve the new menu item of Chipotle’s Mexican-inspired smoked brisket for a limited time.
The location will be open from 10:45 a.m. to 10 p.m. daily.
