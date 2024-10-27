Two rescued from Fox River in McHenry

First responders rescued two men from the chilly Fox River in McHenry Saturday night, authorities said.

According to the McHenry Township Fire Protection District, firefighters were dispatched to the 1400 block of North River Road on a report that two individuals were in the river and unable to get out.

Firefighters arrived and found two adult males in the river clinging to a pier. Rescue personnel immediately entered the river in cold water rescue gear and removed both men, officials said.

One man was taken to a waiting ambulance and treated for hypothermia. He later was transported to Northwestern Hospital — McHenry in good condition, according to the fire district.

The second man refused treatment or transport, officials said.

An investigation revealed that one of the men accidentally fell from a pier into the water, authorities said. The second person then jumped in to try and assist him, but due to the low water temperature neither was able to get out on their own.