Man injured in Park Ridge carjacking

Park Ridge police are searching for a man who carjacked a minivan Sunday morning after a physical altercation that left the vehicle’s owner injured.

Police said the owner was in the gold 2005 Toyota Sienna on a driveway in the 1200 block of North Northwest Highway when the offender approached, opened the driver’s side door and demanded the minivan.

When the owner refused, the suspect walked down the driveway toward the street. The driver followed him while calling 911 on his cellphone, police said.

Police said the two then became involved in a physical altercation. The offender escaped, entered the vehicle and drove off, heading southeast on Northwest Highway, according to police.

The owner was taken to a hospital with nonlife-threatening injuries, police said.

Police described the offender as a white man approximately 30 to 40 years old, standing between 5-feet-10 and 5-feet-11, with a thin build. He was wearing a red T-shirt with a white stripe and a black hat.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Park Ridge Police Department at (847) 318-5252.