Why your allergies are lasting longer and are more intense this fall

Temperatures in the Chicago area have been unusually mild this fall, giving ragweed and other allergen-producing plants more time to grow. Daily Herald file

If seasonal allergies are turning your eyeballs to sandpaper and your nostrils to leaky faucets, you’re not alone.

Temperatures in the Chicago area have been unusually mild this fall, according to the National Weather Service, and they’ll continue through at least mid-November. That’s giving ragweed and other allergen-producing plants more time to grow.

“Additionally, increased carbon dioxide from greenhouse gas emissions prompts plants to produce more pollen,” said Dr. Sakina Bajowala, medical director of the Kaneland Allergy and Asthma Center in North Aurora. “This combination results in allergy symptoms not only being more intense, but also persisting for longer than in past years.”

Pollen isn’t the only culprit this time of year. Mold growing in piles of fallen leaves or the leaves or stems of dying garden plants can aggravate allergy sufferers, too.

Unseasonably warm temperatures are allowing ragweed to thrive longer into the fall than in the past, experts say. Getty Images

Avoiding allergens is the best way to prevent symptoms, experts say.

Keeping windows closed and using air conditioning on warm and windy days can help, Bajowala said. So can showering before bedtime rather than in the morning, and running an air purifier in the bedroom at night.

Bajowala also recommended washing bedding at least once every two weeks.

The National Allergy Bureau tracks pollen counts regionally and can help allergy sufferers determine when to avoid spending a lot of time outdoors.

As for mold, avoid construction sites, compost piles, gardening and mowing grass, the Cleveland Clinic says. Wearing an N95 face mask can help, too.

Changing clothes after coming inside from time outside can be beneficial, said Emily Young, spokesperson for the Lake County Health Department and Community Health Center.

And since pets that go outdoors can bring allergens inside, owners should keep those animals out of bedrooms, Young added.

While medications such as nasal steroid sprays and antihistamines can provide temporary symptom relief for allergy sufferers, a doctor might recommend immunotherapy through a series of shots or other treatments.