Wheaton woman dies after Naperville crash

A 35-year-old Wheaton woman has died from injuries she suffered in a two-vehicle crash in Naperville, police said Thursday.

Police and fire department personnel were called to the intersection of South Naper Boulevard and Hobson Road at about 8:01 p.m. Wednesday.

A preliminary investigation indicates that a 2020 Nissan Kicks driven by Sarah Jelgerhuis, of Wheaton, turned left from south Naper Boulevard toward east Hobson, police said in a press release.

While turning, her vehicle was struck by a 2023 Ford Bronco driven by a 17-year-old from Naperville, who was going north on Naper Boulevard, police said.

The Nissan came to rest north of the intersection, partially submerged in a pond.

Jelgerhuis was taken to an area hospital, where she succumbed to her injuries.

The crash is still under investigation. Police confirmed no citations have been issued as of Thursday afternoon. There is no evidence to indicate that any of the occupants of either vehicle were not wearing a seat belt.

Anyone with information about the crash is asked to call the Naperville Police Department’s Traffic Unit at (630) 420-8833.