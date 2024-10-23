advertisement
Home
News
Sports
Suburban Business
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Opinion
Classifieds
Obituaries
Shopping
Newspaper Services
Retail and Shopping

Alo Yoga, Ben & Jerry’s, Gregorys Coffee coming to Woodfield Mall in Schaumburg

Posted October 23, 2024 1:32 pm
Eric Peterson
 

Alo Yoga, Ben & Jerry’s and Gregorys Coffee are three popular brands on their way to Woodfield Mall in the coming months.

They will join the recently opened Abercrombie Kids and Size Boutique stores in providing new opportunities for visitors to the regional shopping center in 2025.

Alo Yoga, which was founded in Los Angeles in 2007, is anticipated to open in the spring next to Sephora on the upper level of the Nordstrom wing.

Popularized by such celebrities as Kendall and Kylie Jenner, Rosie Huntington-Whiteley, Hailey Bieber, and Gigi Hadid, Alo offers fashion-forward performance apparel, outerwear, lounge wear, and sneakers for yoga, running, tennis, training, and everyday leisure.

But Ben & Jerry’s and Gregorys Coffee are expected to arrive by the middle of next month.

The famous dessert brand will serve ice cream, sundaes, and shakes next to Wetzel’s Pretzels in the lower-level JCPenney wing. Gregorys Coffee, specializing in quality coffee, baked goods, and breakfast sandwiches, will be next to Crocs in the lower-level Grand Court.

The newly opened Abercrombie Kids sells jeans, apparel, outerwear, and sleepwear for boys and girls next to Abercrombie & Fitch in the lower level of the Grand Court.

Size is a store selling new and restocked jeans, apparel, shoes, and accessories that will be located across from Velocity Esports in the lower-level JCPenney wing.

0 Article Comments
Article Categories
Business Communities Dining Entertainment News Retail and Shopping Schaumburg
Article Comments
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the "flag" link in the lower-right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
Back To Top
About Us
Staff
Quick Links
Advertising
Services
Copyright © 2024 Paddock Publications, Inc., P.O. Box 280, Arlington Heights, IL 60006
Paddock Publications, Inc. is an Employee-Owned Company