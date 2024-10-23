Alo Yoga, Ben & Jerry’s, Gregorys Coffee coming to Woodfield Mall in Schaumburg

Alo Yoga is expected to open at Woodfield Mall in the spring of 2025 next to Sephora on the upper level of the Nordstrom wing. Courtesy of Woodfield Mall

Alo Yoga, Ben & Jerry’s and Gregorys Coffee are three popular brands on their way to Woodfield Mall in the coming months.

They will join the recently opened Abercrombie Kids and Size Boutique stores in providing new opportunities for visitors to the regional shopping center in 2025.

Alo Yoga, which was founded in Los Angeles in 2007, is anticipated to open in the spring next to Sephora on the upper level of the Nordstrom wing.

Popularized by such celebrities as Kendall and Kylie Jenner, Rosie Huntington-Whiteley, Hailey Bieber, and Gigi Hadid, Alo offers fashion-forward performance apparel, outerwear, lounge wear, and sneakers for yoga, running, tennis, training, and everyday leisure.

But Ben & Jerry’s and Gregorys Coffee are expected to arrive by the middle of next month.

The famous dessert brand will serve ice cream, sundaes, and shakes next to Wetzel’s Pretzels in the lower-level JCPenney wing. Gregorys Coffee, specializing in quality coffee, baked goods, and breakfast sandwiches, will be next to Crocs in the lower-level Grand Court.

The newly opened Abercrombie Kids sells jeans, apparel, outerwear, and sleepwear for boys and girls next to Abercrombie & Fitch in the lower level of the Grand Court.

Size is a store selling new and restocked jeans, apparel, shoes, and accessories that will be located across from Velocity Esports in the lower-level JCPenney wing.