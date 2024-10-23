District 211 remembers former superintendent Dick Kolze who led during ‘70s and ‘80s

Richard “Dick” Kolze

Richard “Dick” Kolze, who joined Palatine-Schaumburg High School District 211 in 1957 before leading it as superintendent from 1970 to 1990, has died at the age of 94.

Kolze was born in Schiller Park, but grew up in Palatine, where his parents operated a dairy farm. He graduated from Palatine High School in 1947, and was living in nearby Inverness at the time of his death.

“Dr. Kolze’s belief in and service to public education made him part of the fabric of High School District 211,” current Superintendent Lisa Small said. “Fremd High School auditorium bears his name, as does the award given to our top District 211 Academic Scholars annually.”

Former superintendents Gerald Chapman and Nancy Robb noted his influence on them at a gathering in 2017. He, in turn, noted the influence of his predecessor as well, Gerald McElroy.

“When you get older you don't think about thanking the people who did so much for you,” Kolze said at the time. “I am here because someone helped me to college. McElroy pulled me along the way. You shouldn't miss those opportunities to thank people who helped you along the way.”

Pictured, from left, are former Palatine-Schaumburg High School District 211 superintendents Richard Kolze, Nancy Robb, Dan Cates and Gerald Chapman during a gathering in 2017. Courtesy of District 211/2017

Robb said the standard Kolze set in those he hired and the leadership team he created has influenced the district through the third of a century since his retirement.

“I do believe Dr. Kolze’s legacy is in building District 211,” she said. “The legacy is who he hired. Dr. Kolze is a pillar in the community and an outstanding leader. He is a true gentleman. No one was kinder and more sincere than Dr. Kolze.”

After high school, Kolze earned his teaching certificate at Northern Illinois University and met his wife Jean, to whom he was married for 70 years before she preceded him in death.

He served in the military during the Korean War before earning his Master's Degree in Educational Administration. He began teaching in Crystal Lake in 1954 before returning to Palatine three years later. He earned his Doctorate in School Administration while on leave from District 211 during the 1967-68 academic year.

After his retirement, Kolze served on the Harper College Board of Trustees for 12 years, four of them as board president.

Though also preceded in death by his son, Timothy, Kolze is survived by three other sons, seven grandchildren, 10 great-grandchildren and a devoted caregiver.

Visitation is at 3 p.m. Friday, Oct. 25, at Ahlgrim Family Funeral Home, 201 N. Northwest Hwy. in Palatine, and again at 10 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 26, at St. Paul United Church of Christ, 144 E. Palatine Road in Palatine, before the funeral service begins there at 11 a.m.

Memorial donations can be made to the Timothy A. Kolze Scholarship Fund, Harper College Educational Foundation, 1200 W. Algonquin Road, Palatine, IL 60067, or to St. Paul United Church of Christ, 144 E. Palatine Road, Palatine, IL 60067.