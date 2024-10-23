Taco time: Fat Rosie’s to open next week in Rosemont

Fat Rosie’s Taco & Tequila Bar will bring authentic Mexican flavors to Rosemont when it opens Oct. 30. Courtesy of Fat Rosie’s Taco & Tequila Bar

It soon will be taco time in Rosemont as Fat Rosie’s Taco & Tequila Bar opens next week in Parkway Bank Park, taking over the space once occupied by Park Tavern.

It’s the fifth suburban location for Fat Rosie’s and its vast selection of tacos, tequila and more. The eatery will open at 5433 Park Place on Wednesday, Oct. 30.

The tampiquena is one of the house specialties by chef Dudley Nieto at Fat Rosie’s. Courtesy of Fat Rosie’s Taco & Tequila Bar

The food menu by Executive Chef Dudley Nieto will highlight dishes from across Mexico and will include the “notorious” El Patron Gordo burrito. Drink options include 50+ tequilas and more than a dozen made-from-scratch flavored margaritas.

The new more than 7,000-square-foot location will feature unique Mexican decor, including a thatched roof palapa and custom art throughout like the colorful alebrijes — the hand-painted, Mexican folk art of animals.

Enjoy a strawberry jalapeño margarita at Fat Rosie’s when it opens in Rosemont Oct. 30. Courtesy of Fat Rosie’s Taco & Tequila Bar

The space also features an expansive patio and private event room as well as two bar areas. They’ll offer live entertainment every weekend with DJs spinning Friday and Saturday nights from 9 p.m. to midnight and authentic Mariachi performances on Saturdays from 8 to 10 p.m.

The Mas Mex Restaurant Group offering will be open for lunch and dinner daily and joins suburban locations in Naperville, Schaumburg, Lincolnshire and Lincolnwood.

“The Mas Mex team has been eager for Fat Rosie’s to join the dynamic restaurant and entertainment community in Rosemont,” Mas Mex CEO John Iannucci said in a press release. “We couldn’t have asked for a more ideal location: the proximity to the convention center, airport and hotels makes this the perfect location for us.”

Fat Rosie’s offers a guacamole del dia. The eatery opens Wednesday in Rosemont. Courtesy of Fat Rosie’s Taco & Tequila Bar

The grand opening Wednesday will include a celebratory ribbon cutting, entertainment and giveaways, and the first 100 guests to dine will receive a special gift.