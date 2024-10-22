Who had the area’s top prep football performances in Week 8?

Naperville North’s Jacob Bell passes during last month’s game against Lockport. Gary Middendorf/Shaw Local News Network

Stop the presses … we have our first repeat.

We got through seven weeks without having the same person listed twice in this season’s High Five, which honors the area’s top prep football performances.

But we simply couldn’t ignore this particular player’s effort in an amazing comeback win. You’ll see the details below.

5. Anthony Chahino, QB, Geneva

Chahino has been at the forefront of the Vikings’ unbeaten season.

The senior had another big night in a 49-14 victory over St. Charles East, the fifth time Geneva’s scored at least 40 points. Chahino completed 15 of 24 passes for 264 yards and 6 touchdowns.

Four of the scoring passes went to receiver Talyn Taylor, who’s verbally committed to Georgia.

4. Angelo Jimenez, OL, West Chicago

It was a tremendous night for the Wildcats, especially the ground game.

They became playoff eligible at 5-3, putting themselves in position to make the playoffs in consecutive seasons for the first time in program history. And they did it on Homecoming weekend when they honored the 50th anniversary of the 1974 state championship football team.

Led by Robert Lee’s 300 rushing yards, West Chicago ran for 446 yards and 6 touchdowns as a team in a 41-10 win over Riverside-Brookfield.

Jimenez, a senior center, led the effort on the offensive line. Luis Rubio, Marcos Estrada, Ali Nasib and Ean Arizmendi also paved the way up front.

3. Anthony Soto, DL, Warren

Soto thrived in a defensive slugfest against Lake Zurich, won 10-3 by the Blue Devils (5-3). After the Bears scored on their opening drive, Warren never again allowed them in the red zone.

The senior tackle was disruptive the entire game while notching 7 tackles. He added a sack and three tackles for loss.

2. Matt Gipson, QB, Grant

In Week 7 it was running back Tyler Zdon dominating with 292 rushing yards. Last week it was Gipson in a 58-56 double-overtime victory over Antioch.

The Bulldogs’ junior quarterback helped his team become playoff eligible by completing 22 of 30 passes for 353 yards and 4 touchdowns.

Grant (5-3) can clinch a playoff berth by beating Lakes in the regular-season finale.

1. Jacob Bell, QB, Naperville North

The season’s first repeat pick for the High Five is a no-brainer.

The Huskies (6-2) trailed by 15 points with under two minutes to play but rallied for a 63-62 double-overtime victory over Homewood-Flossmoor.

Bell, a senior verbally committed to Ball State, completed 27 of 39 passes for 310 yards and 7 touchdowns. He added 20 rushing yards and two more scores, giving him 9 touchdowns for the game.

According to the IHSA.org record book, only 10 other players have scored nine or more touchdowns in a game. Bell is the first since 2021.