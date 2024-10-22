Woman struck and killed in Vernon Hills crash identified

Authorities have identified a 30-year-old Vernon Hills woman who was struck and killed Friday night while crossing in the 900 block of South Milwaukee Avenue in the village, police said.

An autopsy conducted Monday determined Emily Wegleiz died from blunt-force injuries as a result of the crash, according to the Lake County Coroner’s Office.

Police were called to the scene about 10:43 p.m. Friday south of Woodlands Parkway on a report that a pedestrian had been struck while trying to cross the northbound lanes.

Officers attempted lifesaving measures before paramedics from Lincolnshire-Riverwoods Fire Protection District arrived but Wegleiz was pronounced dead at the scene, according to Vernon Hills police.

Witnesses were interviewed and the driver of the car that struck the woman remained and cooperated, police said.

Driver impairment is not suspected, police said.

Milwaukee at this location is a four-lane lighted road with no designated pedestrian crossings. The road was closed for several hours before being reopened.

The crash is being investigated by Vernon Hills police and the Major Crash Assistance Team of Lake County.