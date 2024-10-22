advertisement
Possible human remains found in Bolingbrook

Posted October 22, 2024 5:29 pm
Alicia Fabbre
 

Possible human remains have been discovered in Bolingbrook, authorities said.

The Will County coroner’s office has taken custody of a suspected human skull discovered by citizens in a wooded area near Trout Farm Road in Bolingbrook. The coroner’s office is working with the University of Illinois to conduct forensic testing to determine the identity and gender of the remains.

Bolingbrook police said officers responded at 6:30 p.m. Monday to a wooded area in the 400 block of Trout Farm Road near the DuPage River and Trout Farm Park.

Police said there currently is no information linking the remains to any open cases.

According to a news release, police were on the scene on Tuesday to continue the investigation. Residents are being asked to avoid the area.

Anyone with information about the remains should call the Bolingbrook Police Department at (630) 226-8620. Anonymous tips also can be made by calling Crime Stoppers at (630) 378-4772.

Article Comments
