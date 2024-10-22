‘I think we’re done’: Mount Prospect, animal feed producer close to reaching interim settlement

Joe Lewnard/jlewnard@dailyherald.com Neighbors say Prestige Feed Products in Mount Prospect, which occupies the nearest portion of the structure in this view, has been causing unpleasant odors from its animal feed plant.

Mount Prospect is on the verge of reaching an interim settlement over the operation of an animal feed producer that has sparked complaints from neighbors over odors resembling burned cheese.

The interim settlement would not prevent existing legal matters between the two parties from going ahead. But it would provide a workable compromise in advance of a trial.

Lawyers for the village and Prestige Feed Products met online Monday in Cook County Circuit Judge Clare Quish’s court. Quish said a court date has been set for Oct. 28, but lawyers could submit an agreement earlier than that date.

“I think we have an agreement,” Prestige attorney Riccardo DiMonte told the judge. “I think we’re done.”

However, there were still some minor points to hammer out, he said.

DiMonte said Prestige, located at 431 Lakeview Court, submitted the terms of an agreement over the weekend to attorneys for both Mount Prospect and the city of Des Plaines, which is intervening in the case. Residents of Des Plaines’ Longford Glen subdivision have been especially affected by the odors, they said.

Mount Prospect’s attorney, Isaiah Fishman, said if Prestige has looked over the village’s most recent comments and agrees with them, “then I think we are done.”

The two sides have been battling for months over the odors produced by the feed plant. Neighbors recently protested at the plant and have asked the village to negotiate the plant’s relocation out of town.