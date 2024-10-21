advertisement
Home
News
Sports
Suburban Business
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Opinion
Classifieds
Obituaries
Shopping
Newspaper Services
News

Man dies in watercraft crash Sunday on Fox River in McHenry

Posted October 21, 2024 10:01 am
By Michelle Meyer

A man died in a suspected watercraft crash Sunday afternoon on the Fox River in McHenry, officials report.

The Nunda Rural Fire Protection District responded to a call at 1:54 p.m. Sunday to the Fox River near Burton’s Bridge on Route 176 in McHenry for a water rescue. One person was reported missing and an “overturned jet ski was seen in the middle of the Fox River,” Nunda Rural Fire Protection District communication specialist Alex Vucha said in a news release.

Crews had been searching the river for about an hour when a deceased adult male was found in the water at 3:06 p.m. The man is believed to have crashed on the watercraft, but how or what he crashed into is under investigation by the Illinois Department of Natural Resources, Vucha said.

A second person, traveling with the man on a separate watercraft, declined medical treatment at the scene, Vucha said in the release.

Additional resources requested through the Mutual Aid Box Alarm System, including water rescue personnel and sonar teams, assisted at the scene.

“The Nunda Rural Fire Protection District extends our appreciation and gratitude to the surrounding agencies who assisted at the scene and covered our district during the incident,” Vucha said in the release.

0 Article Comments
Article Categories
Communities Content Providers Counties McHenry McHenry County News
Article Comments
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the "flag" link in the lower-right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
Back To Top
About Us
Staff
Quick Links
Advertising
Services
Copyright © 2024 Paddock Publications, Inc., P.O. Box 280, Arlington Heights, IL 60006
Paddock Publications, Inc. is an Employee-Owned Company