Aurora Mayor Richard Irvin to face at least two challengers in 2025 election

Susan Sarkauskas/ssarkauskas@dailyherald.com Jeff Hansford filed his petition to be elected 4th Ward alderman at the Aurora City Clerk's office Monday morning. At least 14 people were in line when the office opened to file petitions for mayor and aldermen.

It’s official now: Aurora Mayor Richard Irvin is seeking a third term and will face at least two opponents in the 2025 election.

He and Alderman-at-Large John Laesch and 3rd Ward Alderman Ted Mesiacos filed their petitions for the position bright and early Monday, the first day candidates could submit them.

More than a dozen others also filed petitions Monday morning for the 1st, 4th, 7th, 9th, 10th and alderman-at-large seats. All are four-year terms, except for the 1st Ward.

Fourth Ward candidates included Jeff Hansford, Jose Torres and Jonathan Nuñez.

Hugo Saltijeral and incumbent Dan Barreiro filed for the two-year Ward 1 seat.

Alfonso Santoyo is seeking the 2nd Ward seat. Incumbent Juany Garza has announced she is seeking re-election.

Alderman-at-large Ron Woerman filed to keep his seat. Keith Larson is also seeking the seat.

For Ward 7, incumbent Brandon Tolliver, Javier Banuelos and Alex Arroyo filed petitions. Tolliver was appointed to the council when Alderman Scheketa Hart-Burns died in June 2023. Arroyo is a member of the East Aurora District 131 school board.

Alderman Schweta Baid is seeking her second term representing the 10th Ward.

Giovanni Santana filed for Ward 9, the seat currently held by Edward Bugg, who announced he is seeking re-election.

All candidates in line at 8 a.m. when the clerk’s office opened are considered to have filed at the same time. A lottery will be conducted to determine the order their names appear on the ballot.

Petitions are due at the end of the day on Oct. 28.

If more than four candidates file petitions for an office, a primary election will be conducted in February to reduce the field.

Monday was also the first day of filing for candidates for trustee in Campton Hills and the city council in Elgin.