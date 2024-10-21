advertisement
Crime

Northbrook police investigating anti-Israel graffiti

Posted October 21, 2024 7:51 am
Jake Griffin
 

Northbrook police are investigating graffiti spray painted in several locations over the weekend containing anti-Israel and vulgar messages, village officials say.

A social media post issued by the village Sunday morning condemned the graffiti, calling it “antisemitic.”

“The village board is reminding everyone that as a community it is imperative we speak out against any and all discrimination, xenophobia and hatred,” the post read. “Hate speech against anyone, or any group, is harmful to everyone.”

Images of the purported graffiti on other social media posts show black spray painted messages on sidewalks in front of homes, on steps leading to houses and across pro-Israel yard signs.

“Details surrounding the investigation into the graffiti are pending,” the village’s post added.

