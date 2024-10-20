‘The authentic way’: How a small family restaurant in downtown Palatine has been satisfying diners for 36 years

Steve Zalusky/szalusky@dailyherald.com Mexico Uno, at 15 N. Brockway St., has been dishing out authentic cuisine from the Guadalajara region for 36 years in two locations in downtown Palatine.

Jaime Gonzalez, owner of Mexico Uno in Palatine, has heard people call his restaurant a “hole in the wall.”

The restaurant at 15 N. Brockway St., has a prime downtown location. But the building is small and easy to miss if you’re driving past.

Steve Zalusky/szalusky@dailyherald.com Jaime Gonzalez is maintaining the culinary traditions of Guadalajara, Mexico, while also offering Tex-Mex cuisine at Mexico Uno, 15 N. Brockway St., Palatine.

Nevertheless, it has survived for 36 years at its current location and, before that, at another site a short distance away at 61 N. Bothwell St.

The secret can be found in the family history.

Gonzalez’s father, Juan Gonzalez, came to America from Jalisco, near Guadalajara in Central Mexico. He brought with him a love of his native cuisine that was passed down to his son.

Steve Zalusky/szalusky@dailyherald.com Jaime Gonzalez, owner of Mexico Uno, indulges his passion for cooking as he prepares a dish at the Palatine restaurant. The restaurant has been in his family for 36 years.

The recipes and cooking methods are based on the traditions and flavors of Guadalajara.

A hungry customer has a variety of dishes from which to choose. They range from traditional Mexican dishes, including quesadillas and pork and chicken tamales, to the more exotic birria (a stew/soup) and a special delicacy, quesabirria, a quesadilla filled with goat meat.

“Most restaurants do it with beef meat, but we do it the authentic way (with) goat meat,” he said.

For customers with a taste for Tex-Mex, the eatery has an ample selection of tacos, burritos and enchiladas.

Jaime is one of three generations in the Gonzalez family that have owned or worked at the restaurant.

Jaime Gonzalez, who lives in Hoffman Estates, said his family settled in America when he was 7. His father, he said, recognized opportunities for a better job and income.

Juan Gonzalez and his brother Jesus co-owned a restaurant in Des Plaines before Juan set off on his own and opened the restaurant on Bothwell, first known as Nuevo Mexico and then Mexico Uno, in 1989.

The restaurant had to relocate in 2003 after the village condemned the property for redevelopment. Jaime said the village was helpful with the relocation. He said at first, the village suggested the business move near Rand and Dundee roads, but some well-heeled customers urged keeping the downtown location.

The family also wanted to remain downtown, since “Everybody knows we’re here.”

The current location was once the home to a bar called The Judge’s Decision.

Jaime Gonzalez and his siblings worked in the restaurant. Eventually, the siblings found other pursuits — a sister operates a restaurant in downtown Des Plaines with her husband, but Jaime Gonzalez remained and eventually bought the restaurant from his father three years ago after Juan retired.

It is still very much a family affair. His two sons, Miguel and Luis, and daughter Daniela have at one time or another worked there, and his wife, Marta, also works at Mexico Uno.

The combination of authentic, high-quality cuisine, the family’s long-standing legacy, and the restaurant’s ability to evolve while staying true to its roots have all contributed to its enduring popularity.

The trappings are marked by their lack of flash. Cutouts hang from the ceiling, while a wall with painted mountains and cacti look out on the tables and booths and the bar in the corner.

Jaime Gonzalez likes to keep things simple. His father was the same way.

“He had nothing on the walls. He only had the painting here.”

Jaime Gonzalez takes pride both in cooking the food and seeing customers enjoy it.

“I love cooking. That’s my passion. When I see people eating food I cook, I have great gratitude,” he said.

He is dedicated to maintaining the authenticity and the quality of the traditional Mexican recipes passed down from his father and hopes to see those culinary traditions passed down to his own children.

But for now, he finds the daily operations of the restaurant rewarding.

“Every single day, it’s totally different. It’s never boring. It’s never the same,” he said.