A summary of Daily Herald election endorsements

Expanded early in-person voting will open at locations throughout the suburbs Monday in the Nov. 5 General Election for president, Congress, Illinois legislature and county offices. The following is a summary of the Daily Herald’s recommendations for positions from our circulation area:

President

Kamala Harris

Congress

District 3: John Booras

District 5: Mike Quigley

District 6: Sean Casten

District 8: Raja Krishnamoorthi

District 9: Janice D. Shakowsky

District 10: Brad Schneider

District 11: Bill Foster

District 14: Lauren Underwood

Illinois Senate

District 10: Robert Martwick

District 25: Karina Villa

District 27: Mark Walker

Illinois House

District 49: Maura Hirschauer

District 43: Anna Moeller

District 45: Dennis M. Reboletti

District 46: Diane Blair-Sherlock

District 47: Amy Grant

District 48: Jennifer Sanalitro

District 51: Nabeela Syed

District 52: Martin McLaughlin

District 53: Nicolle Grasse

District 54: Mary Beth Canty

District 57: Tracy Katz Muhl

District 59: Daniel Didech

District 65: Dan Ugaste

District 66: Suzanne Ness

District 77: Norma Hernandez

District 81: Anne Stava-Murray

Cook County

Circuit Clerk: Mariyana T. Spyropoulos

State’s Attorney: Eileen O’Neill Burke

DuPage County

Auditor: Bob Grogan

Circuit Court Clerk: Candice Adams

Coroner: Richard Jorgensen

Recorder: Elizabeth (Liz) Chaplin

County Board Dist. 1: Cindy Cronin Cahill

County Board Dist. 2: Andrew Honig

County Board Dist. 3: Lucy Chang Evans

County Board Dist. 4: Lynn LaPlante

County Board Dist. 5: Patricia “Patty” Gustin

County Board Dist. 6: Greg Schwarze

Forest Preserve Dist. 3: Linda J. Painter

Forest Preserve Dist. 4: Jeff Gahris

Forest Preserve Dist. 6: Al Murphy

Lake County

State’s Attorney: Eric Rinehart

Circuit Court Clerk: Erin Cartwright Weinstein

Coroner: Jennifer Banek

County Board Dist. 2: Adam Schlick

County Board Dist. 5: J. Kevin Hunter

County Board Dist. 12: Paras Parek

County Board Dist. 13: Sandy Hart

County Board Dist. 18: Sara Frederick Knizhnik

Kane County

Board Chair: Corinne M. Pierog

Auditor: Penny Wegman

Circuit Court Clerk: Theresa E. Barreiro

Coroner: L. Robert (Bob) Russell

Recorder: Sandy Wegman

State’s Attorney: Jamie Mosser

County Board Dist. 2: Dale Berman

County Board Dist. 4: Mavis Bates

County Board Dist. 10: Laura Curtis

County Board Dist. 12: Bill Roth

County Board Dist. 14: Jonathan Gripe

County Board Dist. 20: Cheryl Fritz Strathmann

County Board Dist. 22: Verner (Vern) Tepe