$9.2 million lottery ticket ‘accidentally’ bought at Addison grocery store

Posted October 18, 2024 8:42 am
Jake Griffin
 

An unnamed Illinois Lottery player won a $9.2 million jackpot recently after the lottery machine at an Addison grocery store wouldn’t let him purchase the lottery ticket he wanted.

“I was a bit frustrated. I said, ‘What is going on? The machine won’t give me the right game!’ So I decided I may as well buy the Lotto ticket,” the man told lottery officials.

The jackpot-winning ticket was purchased at Jewel-Osco, located at 140 W. Lake Street in Addison, for the Aug. 24 Lotto drawing.

The winning numbers were: 2-15-21-29-42-44.

“The morning after the drawing, I scanned the ticket at a machine to check if it was a winner,” the winner said. “When the machine showed the $9.2 million prize amount, I couldn’t believe it! I looked at my wife and she was completely speechless. We are laughing over how angry I was at the broken machine — and we're so grateful for how it all turned out.”

For selling the ticket, the store receives a $92,000 prize.

This was the second-largest prize awarded by Lotto this year. In February, a $10.4 million jackpot was awarded.

