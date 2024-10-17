Public beaches in Lake in the Hills? Board cool to proposal

Emma Yurchyliuk of Lake in the Hills dons a beach hat as she ventures into the water during the First Day of Summer Beach Party at Indian Trail Beach in 2023. Patrick Kunzer for Shaw Local

Lake in the Hills mulled the idea of opening up its beaches to nonresidents for a fee, but the proposal got a lukewarm response from the village board.

Currently, people who don’t live in Lake in the Hills can access its beaches only if they’re accompanied by someone who lives in town. And that is anticipated to remain the case, despite village staff suggesting a fee for nonresidents.

The Parks and Recreation Department commissioned a report about operations during the 2024 beach season.

Allowing nonresidents to pay for access is one way the village is considering to generate revenue to cover the potential extra staffing costs.

While the 2024 season was considered successful, officials noted parking concerns, turning patrons away, and keeping up end-of-season staffing after seasonal employees returned to school.

The village staff’s report focused on two beaches on Woods Creek Lake — Butch Hagele Beach and Indian Trail Beach.

Officials provided three options for the village board to consider, recommending the third.

One option would be to maintain the status quo with some adjustments. Another option would keep Butch Hagele Beach resident-only, while nonresidents could pay a fee to access Indian Trail Beach.

Almost 700 nonresidents were turned away at Indian Trail Beach this season, and opening the beaches to nonresidents could generate about $3,500 to $6,000 in revenue, officials said. Fees could also offset additional staff costs, and village documents indicate there would be costs relating to safety equipment and staffing.

Some residents oppose nonresidents at the beaches. Most of their concerns revolve around respecting Lake in the Hills’ property and ordinances.

The Lake in the Hills Parks and Recreation Board took up the issue earlier this month and supported the nonresident fee. It also felt that keeping Butch Hagele Beach to residents only eliminated parking concerns.

However, Lake in the Hills trustees recommended last week during a meeting that the status quo be maintained. Among the concerns of the village board was implementing technology and staffing costs, and some on the board were reluctant to move forward with any changes.