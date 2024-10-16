Religious group wants to remove land from South Barrington so it can build church, school

John Starks/jstarks@dailyherald.com, 2023 Tired of bureaucratic delays on its proposal to build a church and school on this 34-acre site in South Barrington, the Schaumburg-based Fourth Avenue Gospel announced Wednesday it is going to court to de-annex the property from the village and pursue the proposal under Cook County zoning rules.

Members of a religious group seeking to build a church and school in South Barrington say they’ve grown tired of bureaucratic delays and now are seeking to remove the property from the village’s boundaries.

In a full-page advertisement in Wednesday’s Daily Herald, Schaumburg-based Fourth Avenue Gospel publicly announced it’s pursuing de-annexation of the land. If approved, the group intends to develop the property under Cook County’s zoning rules, the open letter to the community states.

“This is an extraordinary step, but we have no choice,” the letter reads. “Even though the property’s zoning allows for a church and a school, we have found ourselves stuck in the morass of South Barrington Village politics.”

South Barrington officials on Wednesday morning said they are preparing a public response.

The fight centers on an undeveloped, 34-acre site at Bartlett Road and Route 59, often called Area N. It’s just north of the Woods of South Barrington neighborhood.

The property is zoned as a planned unit development and designated as parkland. To build a church and school, Fourth Avenue needs the village board to amend the development plan.

Fourth Avenue Gospel, which is owned and operated by a suburban congregation of the Plymouth Brethren Christian Church, bought the land from the South Barrington Park District at an auction earlier this year for $2.3 million.

Fourth Avenue created a limited liability company called Area N Development to bid on the land and close the purchase. A representative has said the group used that legal entity to avoid publicly identifying itself as the buyer until after the deal was finalized.

That was the second time Fourth Avenue Gospel won an auction for the land. It first did so in May 2023.

Fourth Avenue was the only bidder at the first auction. But the park district board canceled the sale before a scheduled real estate closing because of community opposition to how the auction was run as well as concerns about the project and some of the church’s practices.

After the second auction, a group of those opponents sued the park district over the deal. They argue the second auction was legally improper because the park district board approved a bid at the first auction in 2023.

The plaintiffs also alleged Area N Development shouldn’t have been allowed to buy the property via the second auction because park district officials didn’t know the buyer’s real identity.

To build a church and school, Fourth Avenue needs the village board to amend a development plan for the land. But decisions have been delayed by the legal fight.

The question of who owns the property must be resolved before village officials can move forward on the redevelopment request, Mayor Paula McCombie has said.

Fourth Avenue members are done waiting.

“That litigation became an excuse for the Village to delay progress on our approvals,” the open letter reads. “Those delays that started as weeks then turned into months and now look like years.”

Fourth Avenue members remain committed to building the church and school, the letter states.

“We will be a good neighbor to the citizens of South Barrington,” the letter concludes. “We just won’t be part of the village.”

