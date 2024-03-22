advertisement
Religious group reveals it has purchased South Barrington land for new church, school

Posted March 22, 2024 12:59 pm
Russell Lissau
 

The religious group that was behind a controversial plan to purchase and develop publicly owned land in South Barrington last year came forward Friday as the party that won a second auction for the property last month.

Schaumburg-based Fourth Avenue Gospel, which is owned and operated by a suburban congregation of the Plymouth Brethren Christian Church, already has closed a $2.3 million deal with the South Barrington Park District and owns the land, congregation member Russell McAbery revealed. The closing was March 7, a little more than a week after the Feb. 28 auction.

McAbery said his congregation plans to build a house of worship and a school on the property at Bartlett Road and Route 59. That was its plan last year, too.

The church will be a branch of the Plymouth Brethren Christian Church. The school will operate under Plymouth Brethren’s OneSchool Global banner.

Fourth Avenue Gospel initially intended to buy the land last year for about $1.7 million. It was the only bidder in an auction then.

Dozens of area residents protested the initial land sale last year once the church was publicly identified as the would-be buyer. In interviews and public comments, opponents cited traffic, the proposed use of the land and some of the Plymouth Brethren's practices among their concerns.

Ultimately, the park district board voted to terminate the sale and hold a new auction.

There were two bidders at the Feb. 28 auction. The park district board approved the sale of the property to Area N Development the same night.

In the days that followed, park district officials insisted they didn’t know who was behind Area N Development. Parks officials couldn’t be reached for comment Friday.

The Area N Development company was set up solely to purchase this property, McAbery said. Fourth Avenue Gospel owns the Plymouth Brethren properties in Schaumburg, Roselle and Northlake, he added.

Congregation members waited to identify their group as the winning bidder for Area N until after the sale closed, McAbery said.

They now will work with South Barrington officials on zoning matters, he said.

McAbery said church members have adjusted their plans for the campus based on some of the concerns raised by residents. For example, a proposed access point at Acadia Drive on the south side of the property was eliminated from the plan, he said. More landscaping has been added to the plan, too.

“I think we’ll be a good asset to the South Barrington community,” McAbery said.

McAbery hopes construction will begin later this year and conclude by late 2025.

A website called futureofarean.com will contain information about the plans, representatives said. The site wasn’t working as of early Friday afternoon.

The South Barrington Park District has sold 34 acres of undeveloped land sometimes called “Area N” to a religious group, a representative of the group revealed Friday. Courtesy of South Barrington
  The South Barrington Park District has sold 34 acres of undeveloped land sometimes called “Area N” to a religious group, a representative of the group revealed Friday. The land is at Bartlett Road and Route 59. John Starks/jstarks@dailyherald.com, 2023
