Officials: Motorcyclist killed in Schaumburg crash

A motorcyclist was killed after colliding with a car in Schaumburg Wednesday afternoon, WGN-TV is reporting.

The crash occurred just before 2 p.m. at the intersection of Thoreau Drive North and East Algonquin Road, according to the report.

Officers reported the motorcyclist suffered serious injuries and was taken to the hospital where he was later pronounced dead, the report said.

The driver of the vehicle suffered minor injuries and was treated at the scene.

Authorities have yet to identify the motorcyclist killed, according to the report.