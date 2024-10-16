Officials: Motorcyclist killed in Schaumburg crash
A motorcyclist was killed after colliding with a car in Schaumburg Wednesday afternoon, WGN-TV is reporting.
The crash occurred just before 2 p.m. at the intersection of Thoreau Drive North and East Algonquin Road, according to the report.
Officers reported the motorcyclist suffered serious injuries and was taken to the hospital where he was later pronounced dead, the report said.
The driver of the vehicle suffered minor injuries and was treated at the scene.
Authorities have yet to identify the motorcyclist killed, according to the report.
Article Comments
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the "flag" link in the lower-right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.