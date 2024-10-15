Who had the area’s top prep football performances in Week 7?

John Starks/jstarks@dailyherald.com Grayslake North quarterback Mitchell Hughes threw for 279 yards and rushed for 131 in last week’s win over 40-0 win over Lakes.

Seven weeks into the IHSA prep football season, and 14 area teams have clinched playoff berths.

More will be added this weekend.

But before we get to that point, the High Five needs to tip a cap to the area’s top prep football performances from Week 7.

5. Stefan Popov, DL, Waubonsie Valley

The Warriors (4-3) matched their win total from last year and moved oh so close to becoming playoff eligible with a 28-19 victory over DeKalb.

Waubonsie Valley nursed a 21-13 lead early in the fourth-quarter when the Barbs scored to make it 21-19. On the ensuing 2-point conversion, Popov stuffed a run behind the line of scrimmage to preserve the margin.

Warriors running back Chrisjan Simmons then capped a long drive with a 19-yard touchdown run to put his team comfortably ahead 28-19.

Popov had two additional tackles for loss and a sack.

4. Luke Nelson, DL, Stevenson

If only we could make this a team selection (can we?) for holding Warren’s vaunted ground game in check during a 16-7 victory. It gave the Patriots (6-1) their first win over the Blue Devils since 2016.

Abai Atabekov saved a touchdown with a tackle of Aaron Stewart on the 10-yard line after a 60-yard run. Frank Concialdi blocked a field-goal attempt to keep Stevenson ahead 10-7.

David Akinbosoye snared an interception, Griffin Suren forced a fumble and Anthony Adams and Zach Becker each had a sack.

We’re giving the nod to Nelson for his 2 sacks in the game.

3. Tyler Zdon, RB, Grant

The Bulldogs (4-3) inched a key step closer to playoff qualification with a 49-34 victory over Grayslake Central.

The offense clearly thrived in this one, evidenced by Zdon’s 28 carries for 292 yards. The junior scored on runs of 50, 28 and 46 yards.

Not to be forgotten, though, was quarterback Matthew Gipson’s balance. He completed 16 of 18 passes for 168 yards and 4 touchdowns.

2. Dylan Berkowitz, DL, Elk Grove

The standout wrestler showed he also can play some football during a 17-14 win over Buffalo Grove that kept the Grenadiers (3-4) breathing for a postseason spot.

With Elk Grove leading 17-14 in the final minute — shout out to Dimitar Pendev, who kicked the go-ahead 35-yard field goal with 44 seconds left — Berkowitz came up huge with sacks on three consecutive plays to preserve the victory.

The senior had 5 sacks in the game … that’s not a misprint.

1. Mitch Hughes, QB, Grayslake North

The Knights left no doubt while notching their fifth win, rolling to a 40-0 victory over Lakes.

Hughes was unstoppable. The senior completed 15 of 22 passes for 279 yards and 4 touchdowns. Cameron Bates had 4 catches, including three for touchdowns, for 142 receiving yards.

Hughes also rushed for 131 yards including an 88-yard touchdown.