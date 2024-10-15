‘A truly fitting tribute’: Wheaton Park District plans to honor longtime leader

Ray Morrill

To say the late Ray Morrill left his mark on Wheaton and its parks system is an understatement.

He’s been called a visionary, mentor and gentleman by other community leaders in Wheaton and beyond. His influence can be seen in park district programs, the Cream of Wheaton and Rice Pool & Water Park — the places that are part of growing up in Wheaton.

All told, Morrill spent much of his life — over 50 years — as a park district employee, elected commissioner and volunteer. In honor of their former colleague, officials are taking steps to name the Wheaton Park District Community Center after Morrill, who died in August 2023.

“Naming the community center after Ray Morrill is the right tribute to a man who was a community leader and passionate supporter of parks and recreation,” said Brook McDonald, president and CEO of The Conservation Foundation, in a statement.

“Ray loved the Wheaton community, and after a stellar career with the park district, chose to continue his community support by serving as a volunteer on the park board. I can’t think of anyone else who served the park district and its citizens better than Ray.”

Morrill grew up in Brookfield, and his father was a recreation director. Out of college, he got an internship in Naperville, Wheaton Park District Executive Director Michael Benard wrote in a proposal for a permanent memorial to Morrill.

He learned the ropes from park district “legends” Ernie Nance and Jerry Handlon, Benard recalled. Morrill would have a legendary career himself.

He got a job at the Wheaton Park District in 1971 and became its superintendent of recreation and special facilities.

“As a natural leader, hard worker and creative programmer, Ray was the right man at the right time as the community of Wheaton was growing fast and with that growth came opportunities for new program services and recreation facilities,” Benard wrote.

Morrill “had a strong understanding of how people and families play and use their leisure time,” remembered Carrie Fullerton, a former adult education manager and superintendent of special facilities for the Wheaton Park District.

“Ray Morrill was an incredible visionary,” Fullerton, now the Arlington Heights Park District executive director, said in a statement. “If you take a short walk through the Wheaton Park District Community Center or Rice Pool & Water Park, you can see his transformational work has without question transcended time.”

Morrill retired after more than three decades working for the park district but never really left. He would go on to serve on the board of commissioners.

“Ray was the ultimate gentleman who treated everyone with such respect,” said Phil Luetkehans, who also served on the board, in a statement. “I have never met anyone who cared more about the Wheaton Park District and Ray left a huge impact on the district, from athletic programs and travel sports he started, to ideas he implemented as a commissioner and as President of the Board. The Wheaton Park District was so lucky to have someone of his stature work for both the district and lead us through to the future.”

Former Wheaton Mayor Michael Gresk first met Morrill in 1989 as a commissioner and described him as quiet, strong and focused. Morrill’s leadership was important during a time of growth and expansion of the park district, Gresk remembered.

“His vision and dedication to our Wheaton community continued after his retirement. Still keen to serve, Ray’s leadership role on the Board of Commissioners continued to quietly impact” the park district, Gresk said in a statement. “He will be missed. The naming of the Community Center in his honor is a truly fitting tribute to his service and dedication.”