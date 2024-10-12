advertisement
News

Glass pumpkins gleam at Morton Arboretum

Posted October 12, 2024 4:12 pm
Joe Lewnard
 

One of Morton Arboretum’s most popular annual events started with a display of 7,000 glass pumpkins made by 17 artists Saturday in Lisle.

  People attending the Glass Pumpkin Patch view a multitude of items available for purchase Saturday at Morton Arboretum in Lisle. Joe Lewnard/jlewnard@dailyherald.com

Running through Sunday, the14th annual Glass Pumpkin Patch featured exquisitely crafted pumpkins in a variety of autumnal colors that in many respects resembled Christmas ornaments. The pumpkins were available for purchase from the artists.

“All of the artists here have hand blown these pumpkins specifically for the arboretum,” said Tari Marshall, Morton Arboretum director of public relations and social media. “Each piece is unique and individual, nothing is mass produced.”

  Audience members watch as Matthew Urban, who is based in Bloomington-Normal, demonstrates the making of a glass pumpkin during the Glass Pumpkin Patch event Saturday at the Morton Arboretum in Lisle. Joe Lewnard/jlewnard@dailyherald.com
  A nearly-complete glass pumpkin is being made by Matthew Urban, who is based in Bloomington-Normal, during a demonstration at the Glass Pumpkin Patch event Saturday at the Morton Arboretum in Lisle. Joe Lewnard/jlewnard@dailyherald.com
  Matthew Urban, who is based in Bloomington-Normal, demonstrates the making of a glass pumpkin during the Glass Pumpkin Patch event Saturday at the Morton Arboretum in Lisle. Joe Lewnard/jlewnard@dailyherald.com

A live glass-making demonstration using a portable oven by artist Matthew Urban and his team, who are based in Bloomington-Normal, was part of the event. Dozens of audience members watched as a reddish-orange blob of molten glass was transformed into a work of art.

  Glass pumpkins are displayed during the Glass Pumpkin Patch event Saturday at the Morton Arboretum in Lisle. Joe Lewnard/jlewnard@dailyherald.com
