Second annual Diwali celebration to be at Bell Works in Hoffman Estates Sunday
Vchilli Events will hold its second annual Chicagoland Diwali celebration, featuring a vibrant showcase of lights and cultural festivities, from 5 to 9 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 13, at Bell Works Chicagoland, 2000 Center Drive in Hoffman Estates.
The $50 general admission tickets or $100 VIP tickets are available at eventbrite.com.
Attendees will enjoy traditional music, dance performances, food, and shopping stalls. This family-friendly event offers a festive and memorable experience.
