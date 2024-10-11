advertisement
Second annual Diwali celebration to be at Bell Works in Hoffman Estates Sunday

Posted October 11, 2024 4:13 pm
Submitted by Bell Works Chicagoland

Vchilli Events will hold its second annual Chicagoland Diwali celebration, featuring a vibrant showcase of lights and cultural festivities, from 5 to 9 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 13, at Bell Works Chicagoland, 2000 Center Drive in Hoffman Estates.

The $50 general admission tickets or $100 VIP tickets are available at eventbrite.com.

Attendees will enjoy traditional music, dance performances, food, and shopping stalls. This family-friendly event offers a festive and memorable experience.

