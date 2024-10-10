Former Schaumburg village manager, park district commissioner George Longmeyer dies at 83

George Longmeyer

The Schaumburg community he served as both village manager and an elected park district commissioner is mourning the death of George Longmeyer at the age of 83 on Wednesday.

After more than four decades of public service, Longmeyer retired in April 2021 when he did not seek reelection to the Schaumburg Park District board. He was first appointed to that seat in 2000.

His two decades in that capacity followed his retirement as Schaumburg's longtime village manager. Longmeyer first served as assistant village manager from 1980 to 1986, then as village manager until 1998.

The village's accomplishments while he was manager included the redevelopment of Town Square, the purchase of the Schaumburg Airport and approval to build the baseball stadium now known as Wintrust Field.

Schaumburg’s then-Mayor Al Larson and then-Village Manager George Longmeyer ride a tandem bicycle along a village path on “Bike to Work Day” in 1992. Longmeyer died Wednesday, a little more than six months after Larson’s passing. Daily Herald file photo/1992

During Longmeyer’s 21 years on the park district board, the community saw such new amenities as The Sport Center, the Kay Wojcik Conservation Area, Atcher Island Water Park, Olympic Park, Bison's Bluff Nature Playground and the renovation of the Schaumburg Golf Club.

Upon stepping down from the park board, the Schaumburg village board recognized Longmeyer's service to the entire community with a proclamation designating April 8, 2021 as “George Longmeyer Day.”

“George was one of the easiest people to work with,” Schaumburg Mayor Tom Dailly said. “He always had a laugh and a smile. He always had a calm demeanor. You could joke with George.”

One of his particular skills, Dailly added, was that if someone on the board didn’t entirely understand an explanation of something, Longmeyer could immediately explain it again in a different way.

The Schaumburg Park District released a statement Thursday mourning the passing of the long-serving commissioner.

“George’s leadership and vision helped shape many of the outstanding facilities and programs that our community enjoys today,” Executive Director Tony LaFrenere said. “His dedication to serving the community was truly remarkable, and his impact on the district will be remembered for years to come. We are profoundly grateful for his contributions and will greatly miss his presence.”

Services are pending.