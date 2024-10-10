advertisement
Business

Settlement talks continue between Mount Prospect, Prestige Feed Products

Posted October 10, 2024 2:42 pm
Steve Zalusky
 

Talks around an interim settlement between Mount Prospect and an animal feed producer accused of emitting unpleasant odors into neighboring residential areas dragged on Thursday without resolution.

The parties appeared online before Cook County circuit court Judge Clare Quish. They then retreated into a breakout room to hash out the details, before coming back online.

Quish then set another hearing date for Wednesday.

Mount Prospect and Prestige Feed Products have been locked in litigation since last year over odors from the plant at 431 Lakeview Court in Mount Prospect’s Kensington Business Center.

The smell has fueled complaints from neighbors both in Mount Prospect and in Des Plaines’ Longford Glen subdivision. Residents recently began protesting near the plant.

Quish also ordered Prestige to respond to a court filing from Des Plaines officials by Oct. 22.

Des Plaines has filed a petition to intervene in the case, with Mayor Andrew Goczkowski and the city council writing residents, “We know that residents and business owners in your area are severely impacted by this issue. The city is taking your complaint seriously and is doing everything in its power to stop Prestige from creating this nuisance in our community.”

