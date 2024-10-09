Schaumburg board sends senior group home proposal back to plan commission

Paul Valade/pvalade@dailyherald.com The ranch home at 1321 Elm Drive in Schaumburg is the subject of a still pending proposal for a senior group intended to blend into the neighborhood.

A proposal to operate a senior group home in a single-family residence in Schaumburg has been referred back to the village’s plan commission for consideration of additional information.

The village board Tuesday was poised to make a final judgment on the plan commission’s prior 8-0 recommendation to deny the proposal for 1321 Elm Drive. But at the request of Schaumburg-based Savannah Senior Living, the case was moved back to the recommending panel, which will reexamine the proposal Nov. 6.

Schaumburg’s planning staff has recommended approval. The village has four group homes located in single-family homes already, though Savannah’s would be the first for the care of senior residents.

The exteriors of all group homes in the village are intended to blend into their residential neighborhoods, officials said.

According to Savannah’s business proposal, the existing ranch home with four bedrooms and two full bathrooms would serve up to seven senior residents with one medical caregiver on the premises at any given time.

The caregivers would work in eight-hour shifts and not reside at the house.