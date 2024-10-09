advertisement
Business

Celebrity chef Fabio Viviani brings family recipes to new South Barrington restaurant

Posted October 09, 2024 1:37 pm
Rick West
 

A much-anticipated restaurant by a celebrity chef opens Monday in South Barrington.

Giostra by Fabio Viviani will begin welcoming guests to its location in The Arboretum on Oct. 14, promising an authentic Italian dining experience that blends the culinary traditions of Viviani’s childhood with fresh, locally sourced ingredients.

Named for the old carousel that anchors the Piazza della Repubblica in Viviani’s hometown of Florence, Italy, Giostra’s menu will center around classic Italian dishes crafted from recipes passed down from Viviani’s mother and grandmother.

Giostra by Fabio Viviani will officially open its doors in The Arboretum of South Barrington on Oct. 14. Courtesy of Giostra

Reservations are live and can be made via SevenRooms.

Viviani, who lives in Barrington Hills, rose to fame as a fan-favorite on Bravo’s Top Chef and has made frequent appearances on Food Network and shows like “Good Morning America.”

Giostra is the first of four new restaurants expected to open in The Arboretum in the next few months. The Greggory Hearth & Tavern plans to open in November, followed by Higgy’s Bar and Grill and Tangled Roots Brewing Company.

Giostra’s opening food menu is highlighted by Fabio’s Wagyu meatballs, tableside fettuccine Alfredo for two, bistecca alla Fiorentina and ossobuco alla Milanese. The menu is complemented by what the restaurant promises to be one of the most extensive and well-rounded Italian wine lists in Chicagoland, created by internationally renowned sommelier and beverage expert Fabrizio Di Rienzo.

