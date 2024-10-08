Who had the area’s top prep football performances in Week 6?

Brian Hill/bhill@dailyherald.com Fremd’s Brennan Saxe pulls in a long touchdown pass during Friday’s win over Barrington.

As we’ve hinted the last few weeks, it’s getting tougher to compile the High Five’s list of top area prep football performances.

Tough because there are so many great efforts every week. And tough because we’re trying to maintain our no repeat goal (see below).

So here we go … the top performances from a terrific Week 6.

5. Andres Marquez, DL, Elgin

The Town Jug, owned by Larkin the last three years, is back with the Maroons after Friday’s 38-0 Upstate Eight Conference victory.

The shutout was a team effort on defense by Elgin (2-4), including 6 tackles and a sack from linebacker Fabian Ramirez, who also rushed for 160 yards and 3 touchdowns.

Marquez came up with big play after big play. The senior end had 4 tackles including 2 sacks and a safety in Elgin’s first shutout since 2021.

4. Ryan Donnelly, WR-DB, Palatine

In one of the many standout two-way efforts last week, Donnelly powered the Pirates (5-1) to a 56-22 Mid-Suburban West win over Hoffman Estates.

The senior needed only 3 catches to roll up 127 receiving yards including touchdowns of 35 and 66 yards from quarterback Will Santiago. On top of that, Donnelly returned an interception 35 yards for another score.

All three of Donnelly’s touchdowns came in the first half as the Pirates took a 35-6 lead to the break.

3. Kirby Christensen, DL-TE, WW South

After a crushing loss to St. Charles North the week before, the Tigers (3-3) built a 31-0 lead over Wheaton North before winning 31-6 behind a stinging defense in the DuKane Conference showdown.

Christensen was key on both sides of the ball. He notched 7 tackles, including 2 sacks, and forced a fumble.

The junior also snared 3 catches for 89 yards including a 47-yard touchdown from Luke Carbonaro.

2. Ryan Kubacki, QB, Benet

The senior carried the offense during a 49-30 CCL/ESCC Purple victory for Benet (5-1) over St. Patrick.

Kubacki completed 17 of 20 passes for 323 yards and 5 touchdowns including scoring passes of 80 and 54 yards to Luke Doyle and Luke WIldes.

Kubacki also proved to be a force on the ground, rushing for 96 yards on 9 carries.

1. Brennan Saxe, WR-DB, Fremd

A record-setting performance from the senior paved the way for a huge 56-35 Mid-Suburban West win over previously unbeaten Barrington.

But first, a disclaimer. Fremd (6-0) quarterback Johnny O’Brien was ridiculous in throwing for a school-record 395 yards to break the previous mark held by Cubs outfielder Mike Tauchman.

Because O’Brien already made the High Five in Week 1, though, we’re giving the nod this week to Saxe after the senior had 12 catches for 261 yards and touchdowns of 30, 30 and 2 yards.

Saxe’s offensive effort might have overshadowed his fine defensive play. He returned an interception 70 yards for a touchdown and broke up several other passes including one in the end zone.