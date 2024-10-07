Police investigating smash-and-grab burglary at Park Ridge business

Park Ridge police are investigating the smash-and-grab burglary of a tobacco store in town Sunday morning.

According to police, officers responded at 6:10 a.m. Sunday to a report of several people running out of the Prime Tobacco Store, 742 Higgins Road, with merchandise in their hands.

Upon arrival, officers found the front window smashed out and the offenders no longer at the scene, officials said.

A review of the in-store surveillance camera recording showed two vehicles, a red Alfa Romeo and a black Jeep Grand Cherokee, pulled up to the front of the store. Several people wearing hooded sweatshirts that covered their faces got out, police said, and one of them used a crowbar to shatter the glass on the store’s front door.

Several people then proceeded to go inside and take multiple items, including cash from the register, before leaving in the two vehicles, police said.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact the Park Ridge Police Department Investigations Unit at (847) 318-5305.